The latest figures revealed by HMRC show an increase of 2,420 families in Northern Ireland using the scheme compared to December 2021.

Tax-Free Childcare is a financial support for working families with children up to the age of 11, or 16 if their child has a disability. The government top up can be used to pay for any approved childcare including holiday clubs, breakfast and after school clubs, child minders and nurseries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of £41.5 million in government top-up payments were made to working families across the UK in December 2022 with each family saving up to £2,000 a year per child or £4,000 if their child is disabled.

There are now almost 10,500 families in Northern Ireland using the Tax-Free Childcare (TFC) scheme

Families who have not yet signed up should check their eligibility and apply online today.

Opening a tax-free childcare account is quick and easy and can be done at any time of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “We want to help families get the most out of their finances and tax-free childcare can help pay towards their childcare costs. Search ‘tax-free childcare’ on GOV.UK to get started.”