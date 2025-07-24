50% of Belfast are saving over £25 per month because of bulk buying

For Brits, the importance of bulk buying has grown over the last five years, from pasta shortages, to no toilet roll left on the shelves during the peak COVID 19 era, but why do people continue to bulk buy in the UK? Whether it’s to be as organised as possible, save money, or prep for “doomsday,” greetings card marketplace thortful have surveyed Brits to find out the main advantages of buying in bulk. Belfast residents in particular are feeling the benefits of bulk buying with 50% saving more than £25 per month.

Ranking highest on the list is saving money on food and drink, with almost a third (30%) choosing this as the main reason they bulk-buy. In 2025 food prices rose 3.7% year on year in June, the fastest increase since March 2024, translating to roughly a £3-£4 extra spend per £100 spent.

Saving money is also a core element, with 21% saving up to £25 per month and 13% saving up to £50 per month. Almost one in 10 (9%) even save up to £100 per month.

Almost a quarter (23%) claim organisation is the best advantage of bulk buying, with 16% saying they are prepared for any occasion, such as birthdays, parties, anniversaries and more. Plus, 7% are even saving money on gifts, ready to wrap up a present at the drop of a hat. To help with event and occasion preparations, thortful have just launched card packs for the ultimate organisation.

Interestingly, one in five (20%), feel more prepared in case of an emergency, with 5% even organising themselves for “doomsday!”

In terms of a city split, the highest percentages for each bulk buying advantage are revealed below:

- 50% of people in Belfast save up to £25 per month because of bulk buying

- 20% of people in Norwich save up to £50 per month when bulk buying

- 13% of Londoners are saving up to £100 per month when bulk buying

- 25% of Mancunians are even saving over £101 per month because of bulk buying

- A quarter (25%) of people in Norwich are prepared for any occasion

- 39% of people in Leeds claim their life is more organised

- 35% of people in Norwich feel prepared in case of an emergency because of bulk buying and 20% do it to prep for “doomsday”

- A quarter (25%) of Mancunians are creating less waste when bulk buying

- 27% of people in Manchester have more time for their hobbies instead of shopping

- 17% of people in Belfast save money on clothes

- 67% of Bristolians save money on food

- 13% of people in Edinburgh are saving money on gifts

- A third (33%) of those who bulk buy in Edinburgh are saving on cleaning supplies

- 26% of people in Leeds are saving on toiletries

- 29% of Glaswegians are saving on pet supplies

- 10% in Norwich are saving on baby and kids products when bulk buying

Who are the people bulk buying in 2025?

Families, especially those with children, are more likely to buy in bulk. This is primarily due to the higher consumption rates and the need to manage household budgets effectively. With the average UK household spending about £72-£74 per week on food at home, it’s understandable why families are looking to economise and make savings.

People in Belfast are also feeling the benefits of bulk buying, with 50% of Belfast saving over £25 per month because of bulk buying, while another 17% believe that bulk buying saves them money on clothes.

However, the biggest shift recently in bulk buying is the introduction of millennial shoppers. Now that millennials are beginning to start families there are more people in their 30s, concerned about the cost of living, and are now seeking out savings through bulk buying or wholesale club savings.

The trend has also filtered down to Gen Z, in 2024, a study revealed that 55% of Gen Z consumers said saving money is their main reason for buying in bulk. TikTok videos show aesthetically pleasing “restocking hauls” and there are over 15.2k posts under the hashtag #bulkbuying.

To understand why Gen Z is starting to bulk buy, we spoke to Harry Clarke, from Manchester on how bulk buying is saving him money.

“I’ve always been particularly frugal when it comes to shopping and generally spending more than I think I need too, especially on everyday essentials. TikTok can Instagram are great for inspiration when it comes down to ‘what to buy’ and ‘where’. There are also specific creators I follow who focus on bulk buying.”

“A great example of this is spices, the tiny jars you get from supermarkets only last a few weeks, whereas if you buy a ‘bag’ of spices these can last for well over a year. Additionally, certain shops like ‘The Food Warehouse’ give you better deals when it comes to buying essentials like ketchup or toilet roll which can be bought in larger quantities.”

A spokesperson from greeting cards marketplace thortful commented;

“In 2025, we are continuing to see strong consumer appetite for bulk buying, particularly with our card packs. With inflation at the forefront of people’s mind, shoppers are prioritising values and convenience. There is also a growing demand for bulk buying from eco-friendly consumers. For a lot of people it’s not just about saving money, its about being prepared and purchasing with purpose.”