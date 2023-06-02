A public consultation will be held on whether to raise the age at which people qualify for free public transport in Northern Ireland, with the general public being asked whether they think it should stay at 60 or be raised to 65 of the state-pension age of 66.

The 12-week consultative process, run by the Department for Infrastructure (which oversees public transport provision) will also give respondents the opportunity to decide to extend eligibility for free travel to disabled people, who at present only qualify for half-price fares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The department said eligibility for the criteria needed to allow people access to a free travel SmartPass has not changed since 2008 and now the department want to re-asess general opinion.

A public consultation will be held on whether to raise the age at which people qualify for free public transport in Northern Ireland, with the general public being asked whether they think it should stay at 60 or be raised to 65 of the state-pension age of 66

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: "Changes being considered include raising the age of eligibility for concessionary fares to either 65 or state pension age.

"This change, which would apply to existing users and new applicants, would bring Northern Ireland into line with England and the Republic of Ireland."

Instead of raising the age at which someone can receive free public transport, other options the public could vote for include allowance for bus-only free travel; SmartPass use available only outside peak travel times; application, renewal and replacement fees; or companion passes for disabled people who are unable to travel alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Commissioner for Older People in Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch, told the BBC's Talkback programme that the latest consultation, in so far as it could potentially refine as opposed to broaden eligibility for free public transport, would be of great concern to many older people, who "place great value" on their transport pass.

"If you speak to an older person you will hear them say that this policy is really one of the best things that Stormont ever did," he said. "You can see how widely it is used."

The department revealed that the cost of the concessionary fare scheme had risen significantly in recent years: £39m in the last financial year with an estimated rise to £44.6m in 2023-4 and to £52m by 2030.

The department spokesperson emphasised: "No decisions have been made yet. We are keen to hear from the public, representative groups and others on how the proposed changes might affect them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad