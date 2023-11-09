Alliance calls for Northern Ireland to get similar 'funding floor' as Wales has to make sure budget keeps pace with need

​The Alliance Party has called for Northern Ireland to get a system of funding like that used in Wales.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since 2015, Wales has had what’s often called a “fiscal floor” or “funding floor”, which means that for every £100 spent in England per capita each year, about £115 would be spent in Wales (though that figure sometimes aries).

The floor is basically like a kind of guarantee that funding will keep up with the level of need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just a couple of weeks ago, Alliance’s Stephen Farry told MPs Stephen Farry “it probably is, structurally, the biggest challenge facing Northern Ireland’s funding over the decades to come, so I think that it is something that needs to be top of the pile for discussions”.

The flag of Wales

He added that “Northern Ireland is potentially losing out on between £300 million and £400 million per year due to the assessment of need”.

Carla Lockhart of the DUP told MPs in the same session that “I think in Northern Ireland we get £1.21 for every £1 spent in England, despite our assessed need of £1.29”.

Following Thursday’s news of the spending gap, Alliance finance spokesperson Eoin Tennyson said: “The Secretary of State has previously inferred that overspends have arisen as a result of Executive mismanagement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the latest overspend “on his watch… is clear evidence that such an argument has no basis in reality”.