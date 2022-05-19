Bank closures: Staff, customers and business will suffer warns FSU

The decision by Ulster Bank to close nine branches in Northern Ireland will be a come as a body blow to staff, customers, and business according to John O’Connell, general secretary of the Financial Services Union.

Ulster Bank have announced that they will start to close nine branches across Northern Ireland from September 2022.

Commenting on the decision the John O’Connell, said: “This decision will come as a shock to a lot of people and will cause huge distress for staff and local communities. The Financial Services Union will be opposing these closures and reminding the Bank of its societal role in providing services to local communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The rationale given for these closures does not stand up to scrutiny. If Banks continue to cut services, you leave people with no choice but to use digital platforms. There are many people who are unable for varied reasons to bank online.

“Ulster Bank have put profit before people and shown a complete disregard for communities and particularly older people and vulnerable people who will be without banking services due to this announcement.