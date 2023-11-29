National retailer also offering cost of living support for Northern Ireland colleagues by giving an extra week’s pay in December

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family-owned jeweller Beaverbrooks is continuing a 104-year tradition by closing its Belfast store on Boxing Day – giving staff the day off to spend time with loved ones.

The Donegall Place shop is also thanking staff by offering cost of living support for colleagues by giving an extra week’s pay in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Urging other retailers to follow suit, the diamond, jewellery and watch retailer is continuing its longstanding tradition of not opening its 87 stores across the UK on Boxing Day. In addition, the business will continue its profit bonus for office teams and store management, along with healthy sales bonuses for its retail teams.

Managing director Anna Blackburn, said: “We have never opened on Boxing Day, and we will continue the tradition this year across our 87 stores once again. As a business run on strong family values, we want to give our amazing colleagues more well-earned time to spend with their friends and family after our peak Christmas period – something that has been, and always will be, incredibly important to us.

“Though retail has been facing more challenges than ever, with rising costs and the impact of the changing economy on sales, we have made sure we put our teams across the UK at the heart of all decisions. Not opening our stores on Boxing Day is something we know our colleagues value greatly, and we feel passionate about continuing this tradition. Hopefully we can inspire other businesses to follow in our footsteps to thank the hard-working people employed in retail during the UK’s busiest season.”