The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

The EuroMillions prize came in at a respectable £64 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, February 11?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.

The winning numbers are: 06:20:40:42:43

The Lucky Stars are: 10:12

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

There has been no jackpot prize winner but one UK player has picked up £293,569 by matching 5 +1 star

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday, March 4?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

The winning code was: XLXX 96708

There is one winning codes confirmed UK winner from this draw, so double check your ticket to see what your code is.

Thunderball results

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 07:15:25:26:30 Thunderball 03

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, March 8.

