Danske Bank branches out in Abbey Centre, Belfast
The branch has expanded into two adjacent units and doubled in size and has also had a redesign, with a new look, layout, and improved services that Danske Bank believes will better meet the needs and expectations of personal and business customers.By investing in the latest self-service technology, customers can do straightforward banking transactions quickly and easily, with Danske staff on hand to help when they need it or to meet them to discuss their wider banking needs.Aisling Press, managing director of personal banking at Danske Bank, said: “Today’s consumers and businesses have so many different choices available to them in terms of how they do their banking. At Danske Bank we’re continually investing to ensure that banking with us is easy, accessible, and straightforward, whether that’s using our digital channels, over the phone or face to face in our branch. It’s about providing choice and evolving our services to meet consumers’ changing needs and behaviours.“Our new Abbey Centre branch has been designed with the customer experience front and centre, taking on board all the positive feedback from previous refurbishments, and adding some exciting new features.“Customers will experience a larger, more modern, and welcoming space, with better access to self-service facilities. New soft seating areas and dedicated spaces for assisted service, advisory meetings and video meetings will also be available, ensuring that we cater for all our customers' needs.
"Importantly, our colleagues will be on hand to ensure that our customers experience a warm and friendly environment and to provide any support or assistance they need.“This branch really has the wow factor. It looks very different to the traditional bank branch and is much more welcoming.”
Donna Jenkins, manager of Danske Bank Abbey Centre, added: “I would like to thank our customers for their patience during the refurbishment works over the last six months.
"We’re delighted to welcome customers to our new branch, which not only looks fantastic but more importantly, has a friendly and multiskilled team who make a real difference to the overall customer experience.”Danske will also be providing a community banker service one day a week in Kilkeel with the launch of a new shared Banking Hub which will officially open on December 6, the first in Northern Ireland.
Banking hubs offer easy access to cash and banking in the heart of communities, facilitating regular banking transactions and providing a face-to-face service for customers wishing to talk to their banks about more complex queries. Community bankers from Danske and other banks will work on rotation each week, with Danske Bank in the hub each Friday.