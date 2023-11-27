The branch has expanded into two adjacent units and doubled in size and has also had a redesign, with a new look, layout, and improved services that Danske Bank believes will better meet the needs and expectations of personal and business customers.By investing in the latest self-service technology, customers can do straightforward banking transactions quickly and easily, with Danske staff on hand to help when they need it or to meet them to discuss their wider banking needs.Aisling Press, managing director of personal banking at Danske Bank, said: “Today’s consumers and businesses have so many different choices available to them in terms of how they do their banking. At Danske Bank we’re continually investing to ensure that banking with us is easy, accessible, and straightforward, whether that’s using our digital channels, over the phone or face to face in our branch. It’s about providing choice and evolving our services to meet consumers’ changing needs and behaviours.“Our new Abbey Centre branch has been designed with the customer experience front and centre, taking on board all the positive feedback from previous refurbishments, and adding some exciting new features.“Customers will experience a larger, more modern, and welcoming space, with better access to self-service facilities. New soft seating areas and dedicated spaces for assisted service, advisory meetings and video meetings will also be available, ensuring that we cater for all our customers' needs.