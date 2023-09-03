Electric Ireland apologises to customers left without power after keypad top-up error

Power supply issues

The company said an error had occurred which had capped some meters at a £10 credit limit.

A statement said: "Some Electric Ireland keypad customers in Northern Ireland are affected by an error which has capped their meter at a £10 credit limit.

"A small number of customers' electricity supply has been interrupted. Customers who purchased a top up between August 30 at 12am to August 31 at 1.23pm may be affected.

"If you have not purchased a top up in this time period, your meter is not affected, please top up as normal.

"We are contacting affected customers directly, reconnecting where necessary and working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

The company has asked customers who are impacted to contact it on 0800 313 4926 and not to purchase any further top-ups until instructed to do so.

A message on the company's website said: "We apologise to all customers who are experiencing problems... we appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue."