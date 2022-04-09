EuroMillions and Thunderball Results: check the winning lottery numbers for Friday April 8 - has the £64 million jackpot been won?
The EuroMillions winning jackpot for Friday came in at an impressive £64 million - here's the winning numbers.
The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.
The EuroMillions prize came in at a respectable £64 million.
No one won the jackpot on Tuesday so the prize was rolled over.
Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.
What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, April 8?
The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.
The winning numbers are: 01:15:16:38:45
The Lucky Stars are: 04:11
You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?
There were no jackpot winners in the draw
What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday, April 8?
The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.
The winning code was: MXDP 62216
There is one confirmed UK winner from this draw, so double check your ticket to see what your code is.
Thunderball results
The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.
The winning numbers are: 05:21:35:37:37
You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here. 13
When is the next EuroMillions draw?
The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Friday April 8.