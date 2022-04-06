The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

The EuroMillions prize came in at a respectable £54 million.

The jackpot total has been building with no recent winners.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, February 11?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.

The winning numbers are: 01:11:13:24:49:

The Lucky Stars are: 05:06

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

There was no jackpot winner last night although one UK winner picked up a £99,703 prize

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Tuesday, April 5?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

The winning code was: TTCN 70106

One winning code has been confirmed from this draw, so double check your ticket to see what your code is.

Thunderball results

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 10:11:17:20:30

The Thunderball was 08