EuroMillions Results: check winning lottery numbers for Friday April 28 £113 million jackpot - and if it’s been won

Friday's EuroMillions winning jackpot came in at staggering £113 million - here's the winning numbers.

By Michael Cousins
Published 29th Apr 2023, 08:02 BST- 2 min read

The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, May 2.

What are the winning numbers for the latest Euromillions draw?

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

A lottery ticket for the EuroMillions drawA lottery ticket for the EuroMillions draw
A lottery ticket for the EuroMillions draw
The EuroMillions prize came in at £113 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, April 29?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed at 8:45pm on Friday evening.

The winning numbers are:

11 : 13 : 16 : 23 : 34

The Lucky Stars are: 01 : 10

Check on the National Lottery website

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

The jackpot was not won on Friday with £113 million being rolled over.

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday April 28?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

The winning UK code was: V L V G 1 1 7 5 4

What are the Thunderball results?

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 04 : 06 : 26 : 33 : 38

with the Thunderball 04

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The next Euromillions draw will be held on Tuesday, May 2

