EuroMillions Results: check winning lottery numbers for Friday September 22 £25 million jackpot

Friday's EuroMillions winning jackpot came in at £25 million - here's the winning numbers.
By Michael Cousins
Published 26th Aug 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 21:29 BST
The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, September 26.

What are the winning numbers for the latest Euromillions draw?

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

A lottery ticket for the EuroMillions drawA lottery ticket for the EuroMillions draw
The EuroMillions prize came in at £25 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, September 22?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed at 8:45pm on Friday evening.

The winning numbers are:

03 : 23 : 24 : 34 : 35

The Lucky Stars are: 05 : 08

Check on the National Lottery website

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

The jackpot has not been won this week.

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday August 26?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

H N R B 1 6 6 2 2

What are the Thunderball results?

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 05 : 08 : 20 : 30 : 37

with the Thunderball 07

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The next Euromillions draw will be held on Tuesday, September 26

