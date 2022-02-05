The winning numbers for last night's life changing National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

The EuroMillions prize came in at a whopping £109 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, February 4?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.

The winning numbers are: 03 : 25 : 38 : 43 : 49

The Lucky Stars are: 03 : 07

Lottery ticket

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

One lucky UK player has won £109,915,000

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday, February 4?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

The winning code was: MBVJ 61669

One further UK winner has picked up the £1,000,000 UK Millionaire maker

Thunderball results

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 07 - 19 - 23 - 26 - 29

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?