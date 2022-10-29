The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, Nov 1.

What are the winning numbers for the latest Euromillions draw?

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

A lottery ticket for the EuroMillions draw

The EuroMillions prize came in at a fantastic £112 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, October 21?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning numbers are: 14 : 16 : 21 : 28 : 35

The Lucky Stars are: 01 : 11

Check on the National Lottery website

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

No jackpot winner has been announced by the lottery organisers

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Tuesday, October 25?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning code was: TTQW 20439

One confirmed UK winner from this draw has won £1,000,000, so double check your ticket to see what your code is.

What are the Thunderball results?

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning numbers are: 12 : 16 : 19 : 26 : 31 with the Thunderball 13

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?