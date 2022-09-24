The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, September 27.The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

The EuroMillions prize came in at a respectable £171 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, September 23?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.

The winning numbers are: 14, 15, 22, 35 and 48.

The Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 08.

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

One UK ticket-holder has won more than £171 million with the EuroMillions jackpot, National Lottery operator Camelot has said.

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

The winning code was: HJML 89118

There is one confirmed UK winner from this draw, so double check your ticket to see what your code is.

Thunderball results

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are:

05 – 15 – 24 – 27 – 31 Thunderball12

When is the next EuroMillions draw?