EuroMillions Results: check winning lottery numbers for Friday's £23million jackpot - and if it’s been won

Friday's EuroMillions winning jackpot came in at an acceptable £35 million - here's the winning numbers.

By Michael Cousins
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, Jan 10.

What are the winning numbers for the latest Euromillions draw?

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

A lottery ticket for the EuroMillions draw
The EuroMillions prize came in at £23 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, January 6?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.

The winning numbers are:

16 : 31 : 35 : 44 : 45

The Lucky Stars are: 04 : 12

Check on the National Lottery website

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

No jackpot winner has been announced by the lottery organisers

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday January 6?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

The winning code was: TVDP 83062

What are the Thunderball results?

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 8 : 10 : 16 : 18 : 31

with the Thunderball 03

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The next Euromillions draw will be held on Tuesday, January 10