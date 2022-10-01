News you can trust since 1737
EuroMillions Results: check winning lottery numbers for Friday’s £26 million jackpot - and if it’s been won

Last night's EuroMillions winning jackpot came in at an impressive £26 million - here's the winning numbers.

By Michael Cousins
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 8:46 am
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 8:47 am
A lottery ticket for the EuroMillions draw
The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, October 4.

What are the winning numbers for the latest Euromillions draw?

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

The EuroMillions prize came in at a respectable £26 million.

Last weekend saw one lucky ticket holder win the top prize of £171 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, September 30?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.

The winning numbers are: 01- 02- 11- 16- 26

The Lucky Stars are: 3- 12

Check on the National Lottery website

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

No jackpot winner has been announced by the lottery organisers

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday, February 11?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

The winning code was: VLMZ 56531

There is one confirmed UK winner from this draw, so double check your ticket to see what your code is.

What are the Thunderball results?

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 02-17-26-28-31 with the Thunderball 10

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The next Euromillions draw will be held on Tuesday October 4

Have you already won £1,000,000 and don’t know it yet?

The clock is really ticking for a mystery local lottery winner in Belfast who has just a month left to claim an amazing EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize worth £1,000,000.

The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket from the EuroMillions draw on April 26, 2022.

The missing ticket was bought in Belfast and the winning Millionaire Maker code for this prize was XFGV 45262.

The lucky ticket-holder only has until October 23, 2022 to claim their prize

