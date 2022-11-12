EuroMillions Results: check winning lottery numbers for Friday's £26million jackpot - and if it’s been won
Friday's EuroMillions winning jackpot came in at a life changing £26 million - here's the winning numbers.
The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, Nov 15.
What are the winning numbers for the latest Euromillions draw?
The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.
The EuroMillions prize came in at a life changing £26 million.
Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.
What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Tuesday, November 7?
The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.
The winning numbers are: 02 :19: 24 : 25 : 44
The Lucky Stars are: 02 : 10
Check on the National Lottery website
You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.
Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?
No jackpot winner has been announced by the lottery organisers with the prize fund rolling over to Friday’s draw
What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday, November 11?
The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.
The winning code was: ZZTJ 84772
What are the Thunderball results?
The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.
The winning numbers are: 03 : 15 : 19 : 27 :33 with the Thunderball 11
You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.
When is the next EuroMillions draw?
The next Euromillions draw will be held on Tuesday, November 15