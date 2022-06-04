EuroMillions Results: check winning lottery numbers for Friday’s £33 million jackpot - and if it’s been won

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

The EuroMillions prize came in at a respectable £33 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, June 3?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.

The winning numbers are: 12:28:29:34:48

The Lucky Stars are: 09:11

EuroMillions

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

The was no winning ticket drawn for the Friday draw wioth the jackpot rolling over

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday, June 3?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

The winning code was: ZRND 11868

There is a confirmed UK winner from this draw, so double check your ticket to see what your code is.

Thunderball results

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 11:12:17:22:25

The Thunderball was 05

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?