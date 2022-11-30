The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Friday, December 2

What are the winning numbers for the latest Euromillions draw?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

A lottery ticket for the EuroMillions draw

The EuroMillions prize came in at a life changing £75 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Tuesday, November 15?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning numbers are: 15 :20: 24 : 35 : 38

The Lucky Stars are: 08 : 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check on the National Lottery website

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

No jackpot winner has been announced by the lottery organisers with the prize fund rolling over to Friday’s draw

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Tuesday, November 29?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning code was: VHWZ 84768

What are the Thunderball results?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 19 : 20 : 24 : 29 : 36 with the Thunderball 05

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

Advertisement Hide Ad