The winning numbers for the National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot on Tuesday 15 February have been revealed.

The EuroMillions prize came in at a respectable £14 million.

Last weekend saw one lucky ticket holder win the top prize of £25 million.

National Lottery

Here are the results for the EuroMillions draw and if it’s been won.

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Tuesday February 14

The winning numbers are: 09 : 20 : 31 : 33 : 34

The Lucky Stars are: 02 : 12

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

There was no jackpot winner for this draw

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Tuesday, February 15?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

The winning code was: MFWJ 80224

There is one confirmed UK winner from this draw, so double check your ticket to see what your code is.

Thunderball results

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 01:02:12:23:39: and the Thunderball was 07

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?