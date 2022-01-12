Executive to consider £55m scheme to help with home heating costs

The scheme would mean direct payments to hundreds of thousands of households, said Deirdre Hargey

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill confirmed that the scheme would be considered at the Executive in a video message posted on Twitter.

She said: “Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will propose a scheme to the Executive tomorrow to help 280,000 people heat their homes.

“Today I met with the Utilities Regulator and Consumer Council on the need to reduce household energy costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People must be supported as the cost of living rises.”

Ms Hargey told the BBC: “I will be bringing to the Executive tomorrow a paper for an additional £55 million which will see a direct payment going to hundreds of thousands of households.”

It is the latest scheme from the Department of Communities aimed at helping those struggling with rising fuel costs.

A £2 million Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme, which aimed to benefit 20,000 families, opened on January 6.

However, applicants have reported problems in applying for the scheme, which is set at 333 applications per day.