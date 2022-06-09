Fifth electricity firm ups its prices in Northern Ireland since March – here is how big each suppliers’ hikes were

Click Energy is the smallest of the five main electricity suppliers in Northern Ireland (the others being SSE Airtricity, Budget Energy Ltd, Electric Ireland and Power NI) and it bills itself as “Northern Ireland’s Low-cost Electricity Company”.

The hike takes effect on July 1, and stands to affect about 26,000 customers.

The Consumer Council says that this rise will amount to an additional £98 / £99 per year for a typical household.

It comes after Northern Ireland’s largest energy supplier, Power NI, revealed on May 20 that it is set to increase its electricity tariff by 27.5% from July 1, impacting over 461,000 households.

On April 29, SSE Airtricity said it would up prices by 33%, effective June 1, while Budget Energy upped prices by 27% from May 27.

And on March 30 Electric Ireland announced it was upping prices by 30% from May 1.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, said: “We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or to top-up their meter, to contact their supplier directly for help with payment plans for bill pay / direct debit and prepayment meters.”

You can get in touch with the Consumer Council for free independent advice on 0800 121 6022 or emailing [email protected]