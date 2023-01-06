First £600 Northern Ireland energy payment vouchers to begin arriving from January 16, says Post Office official

The Northern Ireland roll-out of the £600 energy payment scheme began this week.

The payment consists of two forms of government support – a £400 sum that began in Great Britain back in October, along with another £200 designed to help with the cost of heating for those with oil heating.

The full amount has been promised for all households in Northern Ireland and is being administered for the government by the various electricity companies in Northern Ireland.

Those with a direct debit with the electricity supplier should receive a lump-sum payment directly into their bank account, while those with a keypad meter should receive a voucher that can be ‘cashed out’ in exchange for cash or deposited in a bank account.

The first vouchers will start arriving from 16 January, according to the external affairs manager at Post Office NI, who said the roll-out will take place over a four-week period.

Mark Gibson, speaking to BBC Radio Ulster on Friday morning, said the first vouchers would begin arriving from January 16.

He also told the broadcaster that those who are flagged as the most financially vulnerable will receive their payments in the first phase of the four-week roll-out.

The voucher will be redeemable for cash up until March 31 at any Post Office branch in Northern Ireland, but customers will be required to bring an accompanying letter from their energy supplier, the voucher itself, proof of address and photographic identification to do so.

"We are asking customers, for security reasons more than anything else, is that they would immediately deposit that cash into their bank account which they can do at every Post Office in Northern Ireland," Mr Gibson added.

He also warned of possible scams and stressed that neither the Post Office nor energy suppliers would be issuing texts, emails or calling customers ahead of the scheme.