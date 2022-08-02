Foodservice provider unveils £23m expansion plans, creating 90 jobs

Leading foodservice provider Sysco Ireland has revealed plans to double the size of its Northern Ireland operation within five years as part of an ambitious growth strategy.

To support this strategy Sysco is investing £23million in the proposed development of a state of the art distribution facility at Nutt’s Corner, County Antrim.

Once completed the new facility is expected to create 90 additional jobs, taking Sysco’s workforce in Northern Ireland to 230.

Mark Lee, CEO of Sysco Ireland

The company offers a range of over 10,000 food products with 70% sourced locally across the island of Ireland, with guaranteed next day delivery.

Commenting on the plans Mark Lee, CEO of Sysco Ireland, said the new plans have been ‘driven by strong customer demand in Northern Ireland’.

He continued: “The project forms part of Sysco’s wider growth strategy, which with continued investment in our offering, innovation and people, has helped to establish the business as the leading foodservice provider on the island of Ireland.

“The investment in the new facility, which is subject to planning approval, has been driven by strong customer demand in Northern Ireland.

“We are excited by the opportunities that our proposed new site will deliver for our ambition to grow in Northern Ireland, supporting investment and innovation in the sector and local job creation.

“Sustainability is also a key consideration in the development plans, with the design incorporating solar panels on the roof, rainwater harvesting and advanced heat pump technology.

“We are committed to providing electric vehicle chargers for both staff and fleet vehicles.”

The proposals are currently being advanced by Heron Brothers, an award-winning construction and property development company which operates throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Commenting on the development, Paul Mulholland, property director at Heron Bros, explained how the project was ‘a great example’ of traditional values with an advanced, innovative approach to construction.

He added: “We are delighted to bring forward these exciting proposals at Nutt’s Corner, which promises to bring great benefits to the local area.

“Heron Bros prides itself on how we have been able to combine our traditional values with an advanced, innovative approach to construction. This project is a great example of this, combining innovative technologies designed to enhance sustainability, within a state-of-the-art storage and distribution centre.”

Prior to the submission of a planning application to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, a pre-application community consultation will take place, with a public exhibition on Tuesday, August 9 from 3-8pm at Maldon Hotel, Belfast International Airport.