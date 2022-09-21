FSB NI reacts to energy support saying it’s ‘illogical’

Alan Lowry, Policy Chair of FSB NI

Alan Lowry, FSB NI policy chair said: “This is a positive first step which we hope will ease the pain experienced by small businesses as a result of spiralling energy prices.

“Given the differences in how the energy market is structured here, it is paramount that the new supported wholesale price applies in Northern Ireland without delay.

“Energy providers must pass the benefits to businesses in full, and work constructively to support those who may already be struggling to pay their bills.

“Whilst the commitment to cap energy costs is welcome, doing so for only six months simply isn’t enough. To support business owners to a point where they will just face the same issues at a cliff edge in the new year is illogical.

“We must also see a robust long-term plan being put in place which will help to alleviate the intolerable pressure on SMEs across Northern Ireland.

“We require a series of measures, including the provision of direct financial support to help with bills to enable small businesses to survive the critical winter months.