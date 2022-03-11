Fuel prices are on a steep rise

While fuel continues to rise, the cost of oil has decreased in recent days though it could be said that people are still paying an extortionate amount.

The Consumer Council updates its Fuel Price Index weekly, to let consumers know the average prices they can expect to pay.

The weekly fuel checker tool reviews 86 forecourts around NI and works out the average costs of petrol and diesel.

According to the latest data, the cheapest place in the Province to get petrol is Belfast at 146.9p, followed by Banbridge, Newtownards and Carrickfergus (all 147.9p)

The cheapest location for diesel is Coleraine at a cost of 152.9p, followed by Carrickfergus, Londonderry, Limavady and Newtownabbey (all 153.9p).

At the other end of the scale for petrol, the dearest locations were found to be Magherafelt (160.9p), Newry (159.9p) and Newcastle (158.9p).

The dearest spot for diesel was Craigavon at 186.9p, almost 20 pence dearer than the next on the list – Newry at 168.9p and Magerafelt at 167.9p.

In terms of home heating oil, the price had more than doubled in a fortnight but in recent days has dropped slightly.

On Wednesday a litre of home heating oil was averaging 129.1p in Northern Ireland according to price checking website Cheapest Oil. Two weeks previously it had been 61.5p.

However on Thursday the price dropped to 125.5p and today it was at 119.1p.

