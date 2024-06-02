Habitat for Humanity to open low cost DIY ReStore shop in Northern Ireland later this year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Habitat for Humanity Northern Ireland has confirmed that its proposed new Habitat ReStore will open in a Londonderry Shopping Centre later this year.
The non-profit development organisation has said that the low-cost DIY store at Lisnagelvin will to tackle poverty within the local area.
It will be become the sixth such store in Northern Ireland with other in Belfast, Ballymena, Newtownards, Newry and Lisburn.
Jenny Williams, Habitat’s chief executive, said: “We are excited about the opportunity to bring Habitat ReStore to the north-west.
"Every year more than 100,000 local people access low-cost materials to improve their homes at ReStore and it is a hub for other local programmes, including House to Home which provides practical support for vulnerable people.
“As we plan for the launch, pending planning permission, we look forward to working in partnership with companies, churches, community organisations and individuals to serve local people through ReStore.”
Habitat for Humanity also confirmed that ReStore Lisnagelvin is ‘expected to open later this year and will deliver real impact for local people and the wider community in Derry-Londonderry’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.