Habitat for Humanity to open low cost DIY ReStore shop in Northern Ireland later this year

By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 11:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The non-profit development organisation has said that the low-cost DIY store at Lisnagelvin will to tackle poverty within the local area

Habitat for Humanity Northern Ireland has confirmed that its proposed new Habitat ReStore will open in a Londonderry Shopping Centre later this year.

The non-profit development organisation has said that the low-cost DIY store at Lisnagelvin will to tackle poverty within the local area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be become the sixth such store in Northern Ireland with other in Belfast, Ballymena, Newtownards, Newry and Lisburn.

Habitat for Humanity to open low cost DIY ReStore shop in Northern Ireland later this year. Pictured is the first Habitat ReStore in Ireland opened in Lisburn back in 2012Habitat for Humanity to open low cost DIY ReStore shop in Northern Ireland later this year. Pictured is the first Habitat ReStore in Ireland opened in Lisburn back in 2012
Habitat for Humanity to open low cost DIY ReStore shop in Northern Ireland later this year. Pictured is the first Habitat ReStore in Ireland opened in Lisburn back in 2012
Read More
Brewing success: 'How we turned a forgotten car park into one of Antrim's favour...

Jenny Williams, Habitat’s chief executive, said: “We are excited about the opportunity to bring Habitat ReStore to the north-west.

"Every year more than 100,000 local people access low-cost materials to improve their homes at ReStore and it is a hub for other local programmes, including House to Home which provides practical support for vulnerable people.

“As we plan for the launch, pending planning permission, we look forward to working in partnership with companies, churches, community organisations and individuals to serve local people through ReStore.”

Habitat for Humanity also confirmed that ReStore Lisnagelvin is ‘expected to open later this year and will deliver real impact for local people and the wider community in Derry-Londonderry’.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.