Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The non-profit development organisation has said that the low-cost DIY store at Lisnagelvin will to tackle poverty within the local area

Habitat for Humanity Northern Ireland has confirmed that its proposed new Habitat ReStore will open in a Londonderry Shopping Centre later this year.

The non-profit development organisation has said that the low-cost DIY store at Lisnagelvin will to tackle poverty within the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be become the sixth such store in Northern Ireland with other in Belfast, Ballymena, Newtownards, Newry and Lisburn.

Habitat for Humanity to open low cost DIY ReStore shop in Northern Ireland later this year. Pictured is the first Habitat ReStore in Ireland opened in Lisburn back in 2012

Jenny Williams, Habitat’s chief executive, said: “We are excited about the opportunity to bring Habitat ReStore to the north-west.

"Every year more than 100,000 local people access low-cost materials to improve their homes at ReStore and it is a hub for other local programmes, including House to Home which provides practical support for vulnerable people.

“As we plan for the launch, pending planning permission, we look forward to working in partnership with companies, churches, community organisations and individuals to serve local people through ReStore.”