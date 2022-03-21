Home heating oil below £1,000 for 1,000 litres again in Northern Ireland

This comes after weeks of pressure on household bills as energy costs, food prices and other essentials rose rapidly in price following the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The snapshot of prices, from around a dozen suppliers spread across Northern Ireland, reveals that significant variation remains between companies and geography within the region.

The cheapest price on offer was available from a supplier based in Bangor, Co Down, where 1,000 litres could be ordered £882.

The same supplier had been quoting prices well in excess of £1,000 just over a week ago.

A Belfast-based supplier, meanwhile, was offering 900 litres for £789 yesterday afternoon.

A Londonderry supplier, which also provides deliveries across the border in Co Donegal, was offering prices of £935 for its Northern Ireland customers yesterday — down from a price of £1,198 just over a week ago.

Prices well in excess of £1,000 for 1,000 litres were commonplace in Northern Ireland in the middle of March — with at least one supplier charging in excess of £1,300 — when the News Letter compiled a similar snapshot of costs.

The latest snapshot, however, has found only one supplier charging over £1,000 for 1,000 litres — a supplier based in Castlederg, Co Tyrone.

The figures reflect similar declines found by the Northern Ireland Consumer Council in its latest weekly price-checker, published on Thursday.

The consumer council’s figures showed an average price across Northern Ireland of £899.58 for 900 litres — down from £1,181.53 the week before.

The p[rice checker figures showed, however, that the fall in kerosine prices has not yet been replicated at the filling station with prices for petrol and diesel.

Average vehicle fuel prices continued to rise in most areas of Northern Ireland last week, with the cheapest average diesel prices were found in Ballymena, with a price of 169.9p per litre.