Hopes voiced that Qatar World Cup could have happy knock-on effect for Irish League games

Jim Boyce, a former IFA president and ex-Vice President of FIFA, also added that – in his view – most Northern Ireland fans will be putting aside their natural rivalry with England to wish the side (and their Welsh group-mates) well.

With a pause in normal proceedings in the English and Scottish Premierships, as many club players fulfil their national obligations in Qatar, Mr Boyce said this is a “great opportunity” for the Irish League to rope in some fans who would ordinarily travel to GB on a weekend for their football fix.

Mr Boyce said “there’s a lot of merit” to the idea of a postive knock-on effect at the turnstiles of the local game, saying: “The Irish League is a great product at the moment.

"There’s been a lot of tremendous Irish League games, and crowds are well up this season. And now people have this opportunity of coming and supporting their local Irish League teams.

"Those guys who on a Saturday were used to going to Man United, Rangers, or Celtic – why not come out and support your local teams?”

As to whether he feels NI fans will bring themselves to cheer on an English squad, he said that the thing which puts many people off England is not so much the squad, but the “palaver” of the English media, who go into overdrive at the scent of victory.

But in the end, he thinks “the vast majoriy” would wish England and Wales well.

Mr Boyce is critical of the fact the World Cup is in Qatar, but said the whole decision-making process long pre-dated his spell at FIFA.

Meanwhile his sentiments on the Irish League were echoed by Gareth McCarter, secretary of the 87-member Armagh NI Supporters Club.

A Glenavon fan, he too said: “I think now would be the time for the Irish League clubs to be making hay, while people aren’t going over [to GB].

"It’s an opportunity to showcase a league like ours. Hopefully we’ll get a few more at the gates.”

As for whether he will back England, he has incentive: he recently drew them in a sweepstake.

And as to what he thinks of the Qatar contest in general, he said “it’s a flawed tournament” – but added: “Money talks.”

On Friday, further evidence of such “flaws” emerged, as beer sales were banned from stadiums just two days before Sunday’s opening game.

Budweiser, one of FIFA’s headline sponsors, was set to be the only alcoholic beverage available to supporters at the eight host venues.

However, following Friday’s unexpected announcement by FIFA, now no one attending matches will be able to consume alcohol within the stadium perimeter – apart from those in corporate hospitality areas.

