House prices are rising faster in Northern Ireland than anywhere else in the UK - though the province's property values are still the lowest of the four nations

House prices are rising faster in Northern Ireland than anywhere else in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But property values are still lower here than in the other three nations, on average costing tens of thousands of pounds less than homes in England or Wales and slightly less than in Scotland.

According to Halifax, house prices in Norther Ireland last month were up by 6.8% compared to November of last year – a steeper rise than anywhere on mainland Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with an average price of £203,131, the province is around £95,000 below the UK-wide average property value of £298,083.

Also showing good increases were the north-west of England and the West Midlands, while Scotland showed a small increase to an average house price of £208,957.

London remains the most expensive place to buy a home, where the average price is over £545,00.