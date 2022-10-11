The latest Labour Force Survey statistics, published by the Department for the Economy at Stormont on Tuesday morning, show that 35,900 people or an estimated 3.8% of the total workforce were claiming unemployment benefits in September.

The survey also shows that the number of employees in Northern Ireland - those on company payrolls - has also fallen slightly. It is the first decrease recorded by the survey in more than a year. There were 780,800 employees in Northern Ireland in September, a drop of 0.1% since August.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for the UK as a whole dropped to its lowest for almost half a decade as more Britons left the labour market completely due to illness, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% over the three months to August – the lowest since February 1974.

Economists had predicted that the unemployment rate would stay steady at 3.6%, the rate it hit during the previous quarter. It came after a joint-record rise in the number of people considered “economically inactive” – not in work or searching for work – due to long-term sickness. The figures showed that 377,681 more adults have become economically inactive because of long-term sickness since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.