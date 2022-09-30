Latest round of energy price rises kicks in this weekend

For SSE customers, the price is going up by 35.4%, for Click Energy the increase is 28.2%, and for Electric Ireland prices are going up by 29%.

Another provider, meanwhile, is hiking its prices from next week. On October 7, Budget Energy customers can expect to pay 32% more for electricity.

Gas prices are also going up this month.

UUP MLA Andy Allen. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

SSE are hiking gas prices by 28.3% from Saturday, while Firmus Energy customers in both the Greater Belfast and the Ten Towns network areas can expect to pay 56.3% more from Monday onwards.

The price rises kick in before government subsidies take effect.

The UK government has promised to introduce a ‘price cap’ in Northern Ireland which will place a limit on the amount companies can charge customers directly per unit of energy consumed with the difference due to the energy companies due to come from the public purse.

And a £400 energy payment has also been promised to Northern Ireland households from November, following uncertainty over whether the payment would be made amid the ongoing political impasse at Stormont.

UUP MLA Andy Allen on Friday praised the role of the Utility Regulator John French in ensuring the £400 would be made available despite the powersharing deadlock.

“I want to place on record my personal thanks to the Utility Regulator, John French and his team, who in the absence of a devolved Government, were the key drivers in ensuring Northern Ireland households didn’t miss out on this much-needed support, contrary to what others may try to portray,” Mr Allen said.

The Prime Minister Liz Truss said, in an interview with the BBC earlier this week, that the cash is on its way.