Leading NI retail chief has hit out at the ‘rocketing energy costs’
Issuing a stark warning to Government, Retail NI CE Glyn Roberts warned ‘we are no longer just experiencing a cost-of-living crisis, it is also a cost of doing business crisis’
The statement comes after SSE Airtricity announced substantial price increases for gas and electricity customers already struggling financially.
Reacting to the decision of SSE to increase its small business tariff Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: “Not enough is being done by Government to support small business owners with rocketing energy costs.
“While it is welcome that households will receive their £400 over the next few months our members are receiving no help with their energy bills.
“With many consumers paying more for energy, mortgages and loan repayments they are left with even less disposable income which is having a clear impact on spending with local retailers.
“We are no longer just experiencing a cost-of-living crisis, it is also a cost of doing business crisis which threatens jobs and businesses across every sector of our economy.
“Businesses are facing a perfect storm of cost increases including Business Rates, Energy, National Insurance, Inflation and rising Interest rates
“We repeat our call for the immediate restoration of the Business Rates Holiday until next April to help ease the burden on businesses
“While it is no silver bullet, it is disgraceful not to have a functioning Executive in place during this escalating crisis.
“Make no mistake this is about saving jobs and businesses over the next months.
“We need immediate action and leadership from our political parties.”