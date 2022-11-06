What are the winning numbers for the latest Lotto draw?

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery Lotto jackpot have been revealed.

The Lotto rollover prize came in at a respectable £3.8 million.

Here are the results for last night's Lotto draw and if it’s been won.

What were the National Lottery Lotto winning numbers for Saturday November 5?

The winning numbers for the draw were revealed last night.

The winning numbers are:

Ball numbers 02 : 13 : 27 : 31 : 38 : 41

Bonus ball – 34

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a jackpot winner for the been announced?

One lucky person matched all 6 balls winning £3.8 million

When is the next Lotto draw?