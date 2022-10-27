What are the winning numbers for the latest Lotto draw?

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery Lotto jackpot have been revealed.

The Lotto rollover prize came in at a respectable £8.5 million.

Here are the results for last night's Lotto draw and if it’s been won.

What were the National Lottery Lotto winning numbers for Wdenesday, October 19?

The winning numbers for the draw were revealed last night.

The winning numbers are: 07 : 13 : 20 : 21 : 46 : 53

Bonus ball – 494

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a jackpot winner for the been announced?

No jackpot winner has been announced by the lottery organisers

