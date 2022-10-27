Lotto Results: check winning lottery numbers for Wednesday's £8.5million triple rollover National Lottery jackpot - and if it’s been won
Last night's Lotto rollover jackpot came in at an impressive £8.5 million - here's the winning numbers.
What are the winning numbers for the latest Lotto draw?
The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery Lotto jackpot have been revealed.
The Lotto rollover prize came in at a respectable £8.5 million.
Here are the results for last night's Lotto draw and if it’s been won.
What were the National Lottery Lotto winning numbers for Wdenesday, October 19?
The winning numbers for the draw were revealed last night.
The winning numbers are: 07 : 13 : 20 : 21 : 46 : 53
Bonus ball – 494
Check on the National Lottery website
You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.
Has a jackpot winner for the been announced?
No jackpot winner has been announced by the lottery organisers
When is the next Lotto draw?
The next Lotto draw will be held on Saturday October 29 and will be a quadruple rollover draw for approx £10.7M