Mayor to host rally to highlight rising cost of living

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Sandra Duffy has encouraged people to attend a demonstration in the Guildhall Square on Saturday, September 10, highlighting the pressures facing workers and families from rising energy bills.

The rally comes on the back of the announcement of huge hikes to gas prices in the city and district due to kick in from early October.

Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “The latest catastrophic rise to gas prices announced by Firmus this week is deeply worrying for workers, families and small businesses across our city and district.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Distrit Council councillor Sandra Duffy

“People are already struggling to pay their bills. This is a cost-of-living emergency. Huge hikes to energy prices which will see household bills go through the roof is placing huge worry on families.

“The British government needs to introduce measures that will cut people’s bills and put a stop to people being ripped off. People in this city need an Executive up and running, ministers in place, and parties working together to put money in their pockets.