NI consumers feeling strain of higher fuel and energy costs

The Which? research also shows that almost 30% of people would not be able to pay an unexpected bill of £300 without borrowing or cutting back on essentials.

An overwhelming majority of consumers in NI (85%) reported concerns about energy prices – a significant increase on the half of respondents (52%) who were worried about energy costs last year.

Concern about fuel and food prices were also very high, at 84% and 79% respectively. This was also a major increase on 53% and 62% who were worried about fuel and food during 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petrol and diesel prices at the Solo filling station on the Ormeau Road in Belfast on March 7, 2022. Photo: Peter Morrison/ PressEye

The research responses also reveal that Northern Ireland consumers are significantly more likely to be worried about fuel costs compared to the other devolved UK nations.

In order to offset the impact of the much higher energy prices, 46% said they were putting the home heating on less, while 42% said they had reduced their use of lights and electrical appliances.

Northern Ireland consumers, much more than those in the rest of the UK, said they had already experienced increased energy costs at the end of 2021.

This is most likely due to the majority of homes in NI being heated with oil, according to the Consumer Council.

PFNI chairman Mark Lindsay

Since March last year, the average price for 500 litres has risen dramatically from just under £200 to more than £500 this month.

Financial concerns have also led many people to begin buying cheaper, alternative food products and cheaper brands as almost two-thirds (65%) said they had noticed food prices increasing.

Nearly one in 10 (9%) of NI consumers reported going so far as to skip meals to keep their weekly food bill down.

In a statement accompanying the latest research, Which? said: “It is clear that many households are going to need substantial support in the coming months.

“This needs to reach those that are most vulnerable and support people in the short-term as they deal with higher energy costs.”

It goes on to say: “In addition to the financial assistance that is being provided by the government, companies need to make sure they are ready to support customers in financial distress and treat their customers fairly.”

Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which?, said: “Rising prices are already causing financial distress among consumers and the war in the Ukraine is going to mean higher prices for longer.

“Many more households will need support as energy bills and other costs rise this year.

“Businesses and regulators – as well as the UK and Northern Irish governments – must work quickly to ensure they are ready to support anyone struggling to make ends meet.”

Hundreds of police officers in Northern Ireland are among those struggling to pay bills and facing a cost-of-living crisis, according to the officers’ representative body.

The Police Federation NI reports that as many as one in 10 – almost 700 PSNI officers – say they never, or almost never, have enough money to cover all of their essential purchases each month.

PFNI chairman Mark Lindsay described the survey findings as “grim reading,” and has called on both the PSNI and the Department of Justice to “sit up and take notice”.

Mr Lindsay said: “Hundreds of colleagues are facing a cost-of-living cliff edge and its frightening for them and their families.

“There’s a perception in the wider community that police are well paid but this gives the lie to that mistaken view.

“For over a decade now, police pay has been eroded, which means the government doesn’t properly value what we do on behalf of the entire community. This needs to change and change quickly.”

The comprehensive PFNI workforce survey attracted 2,368 responses – more than a third of federated ranks from constable to chief inspector.

Of the respondents, almost three-quarters stated that their pay is not enough to maintain their standard of living, with six in 10 expressing dissatisfaction with their overall remuneration.

Mr Lindsay added: “There is much in this survey to digest. It has been a torrid few years for policing. The fact that so many face a cost-of-living cliff edge should be a wake-up call for the Northern Ireland Executive.

“I have already had productive discussions with senior PSNI in respect of many of the issues raised in the survey and hopefully we will start to see some outworkings which will rectify many of the issues highlighted.”

In addition to financial concerns, the survey results also show that around half of the respondents believe the media coverage of policing during the Covid pandemic “had a negative effect on their ability to perform their day-to-day policing role,” and that 56% reported that their own perception of the PSNI as being an impartial police service had been negatively affected.

Another key finding was that 48% said the PSNI did not encourage officers to talk openly about mental health and wellbeing.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.