NI firm Pivotal acquires Danske Bank’s non-branch ATM network for undisclosed sum

The deal includes 107 Danske Bank ATMs across Northern Ireland.

Danske Bank will still own and operate 85 ATMs located at its branches across Northern Ireland.

Pivotal (formerly known as RMS Group Services), whose services include cash and valuables in transit, cash processing, coin and note supply, foreign exchange and merchant services as well as ATM services, has been in operation for over 17 years.

Rónán Harper, CEO of Pivotal

Today, Pivotal is a leading ATM company across the UK and Ireland, owning and servicing its increasing estate of ATMs and continuing to provide consumers with much needed access to cash.

Rónán Harper, CEO of Pivotal, said: “As a local company we’re proud to be taking over the mantle from Danske’s long-established relationships with site owners across Northern Ireland. This acquisition is a natural fit for our strategic business growth and allows Pivotal to ensure our communities in Northern Ireland will still have their much-needed access to cash. Our priority now is to ensure a smooth transition and that consumers benefit from the same high level of reliability and service.”

Vicki Hassan, operations director at Danske Bank, added: “We remain committed to serving our customers through a wide variety of options and we continue to invest in both our branch network and our digital channels. To invest and grow we must also continually look for ways to simplify our operating model. This decision will allow us to further support the business by freeing up time and resource to focus more efforts on our core banking activities.