Only Westminster, not Stormont, can address cost-of-living hardship: DUP

Mr Campbell said Mr Eastwood should engage in “real politics,” by pressing for action from Westminster – where the real power to help struggling families lies.

The East Londonderry MP also accused Mr Eastwood, the MP for Foyle, of shamefully exploiting the cost-of-living hardships to “get one over” on political rivals.

The row comes as energy prices coninue to spiral upwards – with some experts predicting the rising costs could push the overall inflation rate to 18% by early next year.

Energy bills are continuing to rise.

On Friday, The Consumer Council warned that people in Northern Ireland are facing into a “very serious crisis” this winter.

That warning came on the day energy company SSE Airtricity announced it was increasing its gas and electricity prices for NI customers by 28.3% and 35.4% respectively from October 1.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Eastwood said “urgent intervention” was needed “to protect workers from spiralling energy, food and fuel bills” in the coming months.

“Without urgent intervention we are facing into a perfect storm of soaring inflation, plummeting real-terms wages, strike action across the public sector and a cost of living crisis that will devastate families this autumn and winter,” he said.

Cost of living crisis. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

“It is astounding in the circumstances we’re facing that the DUP shows no signs of abandoning its reckless suppression of government.

“But worse still, ministers at Stormont and in London who retain significant spending power appear to have no strategy to protect workers and their families from the crisis on our doorstep.

“There is no time to lose. Royal Mail staff and Housing Executive workers are already engaging in industrial action. Teachers and nurses seem likely to join them in the months ahead.

Those with a mandate to govern can’t wash their hands of the situation, they have a moral responsibility to roll up their sleeves and get to work.”

Mr Eastwood added: “The SDLP opposition at Stormont has been engaging with trade unions, business groups and charities on the front line of the cost of living crisis.

“We will continue to make proposals that address the real challenges people are facing. It’s time others got back to work too.”

Mr Campbell hit back, saying it was the UK Government, not the Stormont Executive, that was best placed to address the economic hardships

“The main levers to help working families through this winter lie with the Government in Westminster,” Mr Campbell said.

“That’s why last March the DUP made a submission to the Chancellor to help working families by putting a windfall tax on the energy generators who are making eye-watering profits.

“That’s why we’ve asked the Chancellor to be more generous with Tax Free Childcare scheme.

“It’s why last March we were asking the Chancellor to cut green taxes on fuel and energy bills.

“That’s why last March we wanted the Chancellor to reverse the National Insurance increase.”

Mr Campbell added: “For Colum Eastwood to use unprecedented cost of living issues to try and get ‘one over’ on a rival party is shameful. He should stop using genuine economic hardship to try and make a political point.

“Rather, he should have been following our example and pressing the Chancellor months ago on these issues.”

Mr Campbell also referred back to when Sinn Fein collapsed the NI Executive for three years, with the SDLP “as silent as lambs” at the time.

He added: “Finally, the reason why we are not forming an Executive is because London and Brussels need to deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol which is driving up costs for consumers.

“Just last week we heard the news that steel is to increase by 25% because of the NI Protocol which Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance want rigorously implemented.

“That is forcing up the price of building our schools, roads, hospitals and affordable homes.