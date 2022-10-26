A cold, hungry or homeless Christmas? A shock new survey of Northern Ireland women workers reveals that nearly 40% will cut back on food and heating this winter; over half are worried about keeping a roof over their head and trade union Unite says the findings of the survey must act as a catalyst for a political wake-up call.

A survey of over 400 women workers in Northern Ireland carried out by trade union Unite during the third week of October has revealed that a majority are struggling to cope with the cost living crisis.

The survey was conducted in advance of the ‘Women Demand Better’ protest on October 29 being organised to meet at Belfast City Hall on October 19 at 12pm.

The cost of living crisis has plunged a high percentage of NI working women into real anxiety about how to pay food and heating bills this winter, with many saying they will have to reduce their consumption. Meanwhile, according to Unite, who will soon stage a protest, Women Demand Better, over half of NI working woman are concerned about keeping a roof over their heads this Christmas

Among the shock findings, the survey showed that: a staggering 99% are ‘worried’ or ‘extremely worried’ about the cost of living crisis; 55% are worried about keeping a roof over their heads, in the face of insufficient public housing combined with rising rents and mortgage repayment; and over the next six months, nearly 40% will have to cut back on essentials such as food and heat, while a further 15% say they will be seriously struggling to pay for essentials and 5% will have to borrow to pay for essentials;

·Some 72% say that cost of living pressures are negatively impacting their mental health while 55% say that cost of living pressures are negatively impacting their physical health.

Commenting on the findings, Unite regional coordinating officer Susan Fitzgerald said: “As Northern Ireland prepares to mark 25 years of devolved government, women workers have nothing to celebrate. Instead working-class families are approaching this winter with fear. Our survey findings show that – as in previous crises – it is women who are bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis, with many concerned about the prospect of a cold, hungry or homeless Christmas.

“It should also be remembered that, bad as these findings are, Unite surveyed women in work. A similar survey of women dependent on benefits would show up even more stark results, research has also highlighted the particular pressures on marginalised groups including the LGBTQI+ community, who are at particular risk of homelessness.

“These findings must act as a political wake-up call to politicians from across the spectrum here and in Westminster. And to make sure they get this message, we are calling on workers and young people of all genders to join our protest in Belfast on Saturday October 29 to say ‘Women Demand Better’”, Ms Fitzgerald concluded.

Unite is the UK and Ireland’s leading union fighting to protect and advance jobs, pay and conditions for members working across all sectors of the economy. The general secretary is Sharon Graham.

