Petrol and diesel prices reach new record high in Northern Ireland

Average fuel prices peaked in March in Northern Ireland but began to drop slightly following the introduction of tax relief, before gradually climbing back up again.

The latest average prices — 177.5p per litre for diesel and 165.5p for petrol — have now surpassed the previous record set in March.

That is according to the latest weekly update from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council, which shows a continuous upward trend in average prices since early April.

The prices reflect those in other parts of the UK, which have also climbed to record highs in recent days.

Petrol and diesel prices have continued to reach new highs. The average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Wednesday was 168.2p, up from 167.6p per litre on Tuesday.

Data firm Experian Catalist said UK diesel prices reached an average of 181.0p per litre on Wednesday, up from 180.9p a day earlier.

In Northern Ireland, the DUP has come under pressure to allow a Stormont Executive to be formed to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The SDLP’s Mark H Durkan said: “Addressing the cost of living emergency is the number one priority. We remain committed to introducing emergency legislation to unlock £300 million sitting at Stormont and get money into pockets of those in desperate need.”

Downing Street, meanwhile, has denied blocking the Treasury from imposing a windfall tax on oil and gas giants as the Chancellor faced mounting pressure to help ease the cost-of-living crisis with a new package of support.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said he had seen “lots of reports” on division between the departments, but insisted Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are “aligned” on the issue.

Labour accused the Government of acting like “headless chickens” on the matter and suggested a U-turn is likely.

Wrangling has continued within the Cabinet over implementing a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas producers which have benefited from high global prices. The money raised could fund measures to assist with household bills.

Ministers are “intrinsically opposed” to the levy, a senior member of Mr Johnson’s Government said, although it has not been ruled out.