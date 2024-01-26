Electricity pylons. Photo: Gareth Fuller\PA Wire

The company said it expects the typical customer, paying for electricity at the standard unit rate, to save more than £75 annually.

The decrease – affecting more than 140,000 households – will automatically be applied to bills from March 1.

With a previous unit price decrease in recent months, SSE said the cumulative saving will be closer to £170.

The previous decrease of 7% came into effect in November 2023.

Klair Neenan, managing director of SSE Airtricity, said: “We are pleased to be in a position to announce this tariff reduction for our customers and we hope that today’s announcement is good news for households.

“We’re acutely aware of the pressure people have been experiencing, while wholesale market prices have remained significantly higher than the pre-pandemic norm.

“Market volatility has impacted households over the past number of years, and we want to assure customers that we will continue to pass savings back to them as soon as it is possible to do so.”

Ms Neenan added: “We are here to help, and we urge customers experiencing difficulty to contact us in confidence – we will work with them to find a solution.”

Customers can contact SSE Airtricity by calling 0345 601 9093 or visiting sseairtricity.com.

In a statement announcing the price reduction, the company said: “By registering for an online account, customers also have access to a dedicated Customer Service Hub.

“In addition to support and advice available from SSE Airtricity, customers should be aware that free independent help and information is available from NI Energy Advice on 0800 111 4455 or online at www.nidirect.gov.uk/contacts/ni-energy-advice.”

The company has more than 360,000 customers in Northern Ireland.

When the new tariff begins on March 1, SSE Airtricity has calculated that the typical annual cost of home electricity will be £1110.82, based on a customer on 24hr SmartSaver Standard credit meter tariff (direct debit with eBilling) with typical consumption of 3,200 kWh.