RAC calls for action as petrol prices creep up

The RAC called for “radical government intervention” as figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed petrol prices soared by nearly 6p per litre at UK forecourts over the half-term school holiday.

The average cost of a litre of petrol reached a record 177.9p on Sunday, up from 172.1p on Friday May 27.

This means filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol has become around £3 more expensive.

Concern over petrol prices. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Diesel prices rose from 182.7p per litre to 185.0p per litre over the same period.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams demanded more action from the government following the 5p-per-litre cut in fuel duty implemented in March.

He said: “A litre of unleaded is now a frightening 177.88p while diesel is 185p, an increase of 2p already this month.

“With oil now above $120 a barrel and sterling still at 1.2 US dollars, worse is still to come.

“Sadly, we expect to see the average price of petrol break through the 180p mark this week, with diesel moving further towards 190p.

“More radical government intervention is urgently needed, whether that’s in the form of a further reduction in fuel duty or a VAT cut.