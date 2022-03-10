Revealed: the most expensive place in Northern Ireland to buy diesel

Fuel prices around the world have increased dramatically over the last week following the war in Ukraine. Picture by Peter Morrison Press/Eye

The Consumer Council carries out a weekly price check across Northern Ireland and compiles a regional breakdown of prices for diesel and petrol.

The area with the highest average price for diesel was Craigavon, where motorists could be expected to pay 186.9 pence per litre.

For petrol, the average price in Craigavon was 152.9 pence per litre.

The highest average petrol prices could be found in Omagh with 164.2 pence per litre.

The cheapest average diesel prices in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, were found in Newtownabbey with prices of 153.9p per litre.

For petrol, the cheapest average prices were in Limavady where motorists could expect to pay 150.9p per litre.

The figures reveal the scale of the recent price hikes.

A fortnight ago, on February 22, the most expensive average diesel price in Northern Ireland was in Newtownabbey with 143.9p per litre.

The latest highest average diesel price, in Craigavon, is around 30% higher than the Newtownabbey price from two weeks ago.

