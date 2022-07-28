Review your banking needs in advance of Halifax branch closures

The branch in Newry will close to consumers on November 8 2022, with the Coleraine branch closing on January 10 2023.

This follows the closure earlier this year of the branch in Shaftesbury Square, Belfast, on 28 June 2022.

Jenny Redman, head of Financial Services at the Consumer Council, said: “Whilst many consumers are choosing to access their banking services through the internet, apps and over the phone, there are still many who rely on face-to-face banking through their local branch.

“Consumers can continue to visit their nearest Post Office to pay in cash and cheques, withdraw money, and check their balance. Basic banking services is something the Post Office provides for all banks in Northern Ireland.

“Before each branch closes, we would advise customers to think about their needs and preferences and liaise with their local branch to discuss the options that are available to them. If the bank is unable to meet these needs, consumers may wish to switch their accounts.

“The Consumer Council is continuing to monitor the impact of branch closures across Northern Ireland and is working closely with the financial sector to represent consumers.”