Single ticket-holder from Ireland wins 250m euro jackpot on EuroMillions

A single ticket-holder from Ireland has won the 250 million euro EuroMillions jackpot, the Irish National Lottery said.

The winning numbers from Tuesday's draw, which had rolled over several times, are 13, 22, 23, 44 and 49, with lucky stars 3 and 5.

This will be Ireland's 18th winner of the EuroMillions jackpot and its largest ever win.

Irish National Lottery chief executive Cian Murphy asked people to carefully check their EuroMillions tickets.

"We are absolutely thrilled to see this incredible and record win for an Irish EuroMillions player," he said.

"We are advising our players to check their tickets and, if they are the winner, sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe, and contact National Lottery HQ and we will guide you through the claims process."

He said they would reveal the location of the winning ticket as soon as possible.

"The details surrounding the winning ticket will be revealed over the coming days," he said.

"With such a big win we have procedures to follow, but we will reveal the winning location as soon as we can.

"While this is a massive win, it can come as a shock to a winner and we advise them to stay calm, get independent legal and financial advice and contact us as soon as they can."

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 250 million euros - or £208 million.

This jackpot reached the maximum amount on Friday June 6 .

In total, more than 92,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.