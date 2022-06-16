Slowdown rules out large interest hike: Analysts

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to hike interest rates for the fifth time in a row.

It was widely predicted to increase its base rate from 1%, already the highest in 13 years, to 1.25%.

It would be the first time since January 2009 that the rate has been higher than 1%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cost of living

Some had even speculated that it might reach 1.5% – a so-called 50 basis points (bps) rise.

But that was before official data showed that gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.3%, worse than many had predicted.

It will now fall to the bank’s nine-person committee to decide what is the best outcome. These include Andrew Bailey, the bank’s governor, two deputy governors, Sir Jon Cunliffe and Ben Broadbent, but also Huw Pill, its chief economist.

“April’s GDP data … surely will mean that the internal block – Bailey, Broadbent and Pill – sticks to voting to raise Bank Rate by 0.25% this month,” said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said: “The Bank of England faces a stern test of its mettle at the next interest rate decision, and any hesitation is likely to result in the pound being punished on the currency markets.”