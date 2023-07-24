Tax Credits: reply to renewal now or risk having payments stopped, HMRC warns
Those in the ‘reply now’ category are required to inform HMRC about their current circumstances – and declare any life changes that have occurred since the last renewal, including marriage or separation, a reduction in working hours below 30 hours per week, or if a child leaves home.
Almost 172,000 claimants across the UK have until July 31 to respond.
HMRC said: “Customers who received a renewal pack with a red line across the first page and the words ‘reply now’ must respond to HMRC or risk having their payments stopped. Customers whose packs had a black line across the first page and the words ‘check now’ only need to update HMRC if their details have changed.
“The full list of changes that could affect customers’ tax credits is on GOV.UK. ‘Reply now’ customers must respond to the request for information even if there have been no changes to their circumstances.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “We know tax credits offer vital financial support for our customers so it is important that you renew by the deadline on July 31. It is quick and easy to renew online at GOV.UK or using the HMRC app, just search ‘manage my tax credits’ on GOV.UK.”HMRC said criminals use tax credits renewals and other deadlines in scams to attempt to trick people into sharing their banking or other personal details
"If a phone call, text or email is unexpected, do not give out private information or reply, and do not download attachments or click on links,” HMRC said.“By the end of 2024, tax credits will be replaced by Universal Credit. Customers who receive tax credits will receive a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions telling them when to claim Universal Credit, or from the Department for Communities if they live in Northern Ireland. It is important that customers claim by the deadline in the letter to continue receiving financial support as their tax credits will end even if they decide not to claim Universal Credit.”